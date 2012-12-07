Dallas Cowboys 'never doubted' Tony Romo, exec says

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-6 and find themselves in the middle of a dogfight for the NFC East title. A playoff appearance would quell a sense of anxiety inside the organization, but if the team fails to get in, change in Dallas appears imminent.
Unless you're quarterback Tony Romo, whose uneven season hasn't shaken the confidence of team brass.
"I know everybody was critical, and Tony was critical of himself," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He wants to do better and not have those turnovers. It's not a good recipe for winning, but we have never doubted -- not Jerry (Jones) or myself have ever doubted -- Tony Romo. There has been no one in the organization at the ownership level that has doubted Tony Romo even in games where we have struggled."
Romo's play has improved in recent weeks. After opening the season with nine touchdown passe and 13 interceptions, Romo went on a spree of 10 scoring passes with just two picks. He has been saddled by a terrible ground game and spotty early season play from his wideouts. The offensive line too often plays the role of a gaping doorway.
The idea of blaming the world's problems on Romo no longer is in vogue. More importantly, the men at the top of the Cowboys' organization have repeatedly stated Romo isn't the issue. Fingers will be pointed elsewhere, and if Dallas misses the playoffs again, it likely will be the coach -- not the quarterback -- who takes the fall.