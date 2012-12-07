Dallas Cowboys 'never doubted' Tony Romo, exec says

"I know everybody was critical, and Tony was critical of himself," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He wants to do better and not have those turnovers. It's not a good recipe for winning, but we have never doubted -- not Jerry (Jones) or myself have ever doubted -- Tony Romo. There has been no one in the organization at the ownership level that has doubted Tony Romo even in games where we have struggled."