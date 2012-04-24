Dallas Cowboys likely to get defensive in 2012 NFL draft

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys addressed some pressing needs during a flurry of free-agent signings, adding two veteran offensive linemen who are expected to be starters, finding a proven backup for quarterback Tony Romo, a starting cornerback, a safety, a linebacker and a fullback in just a couple of days.
NFL.com's Mock Draft Central
With the draft now upon us, NFL.com analysts unveil their final attempts at projecting how Round 1 will go. More ...
They own the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft and might consider taking a defensive player.
"It would look like there is going to be potentially top defensive players there," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "We have to take into consideration that we've done pretty well in free agency relative to our offensive line. ... So you're not off base to say likely it will be a defensive player."
Last season, under defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, there were five blown leads in the fourth quarter.
One clue to the team's thinking might be that the only on-campus pro day that coach Jason Garrett attended was at Alabama, where several Crimson Tide defensive players considered first-round possibilities. They include safety Mark Barron, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and linebacker Courtney Upshaw, all of whom could fill needs for Dallas.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press