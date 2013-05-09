Dallas Cowboys LBs Sean Lee, Bruce Carter on the mend

"The toe's ready to go," Lee said Wednesday at a charity home run derby event, via DallasCowboys.com. "I'm pretty much 100 percent. I'll go through all the OTAs and it's getting better and better every week. Other than some soreness after practice, I'm pretty much 100 percent. They said you're going to feel that soreness all the way probably right before camp. So it's really progressing really well, and if I needed to play tomorrow, I could."