Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee undergoes minor knee surgery

Lee had minor knee surgery Friday, a source with knowledge of the procedure told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The surgery is a clean-up scope, and the recovery time frame is two weeks.
The Cowboys have added linebacker depth in the draft though. Their second-round pick, linebacker Jaylon Smith, is aiming to play this upcoming season after suffering a major knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, but the odds are still stacked against him.
The Cowboys have to hope that the oft-injured Lee, who has missed 17 games over the past three regular seasons, isn't sitting out with Smith too often.