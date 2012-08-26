Dallas Cowboys' Jay Ratliff suffers high ankle sprain

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jay Ratliff suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's 20-19 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Saturday, according to a source with knowledge of his condition.
Ratliff is expected to miss two to four weeks, which puts his availability for the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the rival New York Giants in serious jeopardy.
The seven-year pro, who has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, has started all 16 regular-season games for Dallas for the previous four seasons.
Last season, Ratliff recorded 38 tackles, two sacks and three passes defensed.