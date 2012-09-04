Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten doubtful vs. Giants

Jason Witten will travel to New York with his Dallas Cowboys teammates, but the veteran tight end is no lock to play against the New York Giants on Wednesday night.
The Cowboysannounced Tuesday that Witten is listed as doubtful with the lacerated spleen injury that's kept his status for the regular season opener a pure mystery in recent weeks.
Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff is a scratch. The team's veteran defender has been ruled out with a high ankle sprain. Sean Lissemore will see time in Ratliff's absence.
Cornerback Mike Jenkins is questionable with a shoulder injury that's kept him out of action for months. Unlike Witten and Ratliff, Jenkins isn't viewed as a starter, but Dallas wants as many healthy defensive backs as possible against Eli Manning and a Victor Cruz-led passing game that promises to put the Cowboys to the test.