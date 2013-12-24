Dallas Cowboys hope epidural shot helps Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are holding out hope that treatment on the herniated disk in Tony Romo's back will allow the quarterback to play in Sunday night's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Romo has received an epidural injection to reduce pain, according to a person informed of the player's treatment.
This is standard procedure in the treatment of a herniated disk. The Cowboys hope to know if the injection had a positive effect by Wednesday or Thursday, per Rapoport.
Rapoport reported Monday that it's believed Romo's injury eventually will require surgery, but it's too early to definitively know his status. Romo appeared to suffer the injury in the second half of Sunday's NFC East battle with the Washington Redskins. He played through pain in leading Dallas on two fourth-quarter scoring drives in a 24-23 win.
If Romo can't suit up against the Eagles, Kyle Orton will make his first start in two years -- much to LeSean McCoy's disappointment. The Cowboys will also need to sign another quarterback to slot behind Orton.
UPDATE: Rapoport reports that the Cowboys worked out four quarterbacks: Caleb Hanie, David Carr, John Skelton and Tyler Thigpen, with the team set to sign 41-year-old Jon Kitna as insurance, per a person informed of the deal.