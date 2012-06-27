Dallas Cowboys have laundry list of concerns to sort

"NFL Total Access" continues with its "32 teams in 32 days" series. We decided to score some brownie points by writing an accompanying post each night. We'll focus on what each team needs to accomplish before Week 1.
Some teams go into training camp knowing basically what their team will look like. The Cowboys are not one of those teams. They have a number of goals to accomplish in August.
Rapoport: Thinkin' big in Big D
What were some of the things learned during the Cowboys' minicamp this week? Ian Rapoport has four thoughts. **More ...**
1. Settle their cornerback lineup: Is Mike Jenkins going to be hurt, unhappy or even traded? If Jenkins is back, he's expected to handle the nickel-back role. That would assume that rookie Morris Claiborne is healthy and starting. That also assumes Orlando Scandrick slides to No. 4. The reality is that no one knows how this group will shake out.
2. Find a No. 3 wide receiver: We're a little surprised the Cowboys haven't sniffed around some veterans out there like Braylon Edwards or Plaxico Burress. (Imagine that wide receiver room!) Kevin Ogletree isn't a great option, and the team needs a third wideout with Jason Witten likely to see his effectiveness decrease.
4. Settle the interior line: Center and guard were both weaknesses last year. Three spots essentially look open for the taking. Cowboys didn't really upgrade in the offseason -- signing a few journeymen veterans like Nate Livings and Mackenzy Bernadeau. Nothing should be guaranteed here, and this group needs to jell.