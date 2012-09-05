Dallas Cowboys finish strong vs. New York Giants

Late in the game. Tension running high. The difference between victory or defeat hanging on a small handful of plays.
Last season, Dallas found a way to lose too many of these games. In Wednesday's 24-17 win at the Meadowlands, we got an early indication that this year could be different.
After a Giants touchdown cut the Cowboys lead to seven with 2:42 remaining, Tony Romo and the Dallas offense took over, needing one first down to fly back to Arlington with the win. DeMarco Murray appeared to do just that with a third-down run around the left end when disaster struck. Holding on tight end Jason Witten.
It was a brutal penalty that smacked of Same Old Cowboys 101. But this time, Dallas didn't wilt. Facing 3rd-and-10 from their own 26, Romo found new favorite target Kevin Ogletree for a 13-yard reception. Game over.
It was a moment of testicular fortitude we didn't see a season ago. Just one game, yes, but one that sends this Cowboys team in a very healthy direction.