Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant: 'No doubt' I'll play Sunday

Quarterback Tony Romo isn't the only playmaker in Dallas being watched closely by Cowboys doctors ahead of Sunday night's NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dez Bryant was limited in the team's Christmas Day practice with a back injury. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed that the nagging injury made it difficult for the wide receiver to finish the session. However, Bryant was able to return to practice Thursday after tweaking his back, and he insisted to reporters there was "no doubt" he'll play against the Eagles.
Team officials don't believe the setback is serious, but it's hard not to think about his long track record of back issues. In last season's winner-take-all finale with the Washington Redskins, Bryant's back was in enough pain to force him into a wheelchair after the loss. Bryant indicated Thursday he would have to see a specialist after the season.
