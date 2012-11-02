Around the League

Presented By

Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions among most desperate

Published: Nov 02, 2012 at 06:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Every week in the NFL is important. Some are just more important than others. Here are the NFL teams most desperate for a win in Week 9.

Last week's group went 2-3, which brings our desperate teams' combined record to 11-6. That's pretty good considering NFL teams teetering on the brink of destroyed postseason hopes almost always equal "struggling" teams. To the list:

Harrison: Week 9 Power Rankings

What is the league pecking order through eight weeks of play? Elliot Harrison reshuffles the NFL deck yet again. **More ...**

5. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have played like a team that looks a lot worse than their 3-4 record indicates. It wasn't so long ago the Bengals were the up-and-coming trendy team. They desperately need a home win against the Denver Broncos or it's a four-game losing streak.

4. Detroit Lions: This is the third time of four weeks that the Lions have made the list. That's the kind of hole they are digging out of heading into this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars were feisty last week, but the Lions can't afford to miss this chance to move to 4-4. We'd argue the Lions' performance against the Seattle Seahawks was their best of the season.

3. Washington Redskins: This Redskins team is better than the first two under coach Mike Shanahan. Still, we'd be very curious to see the local reaction if the Redskins fall to a 1-6 Carolina Panthers team. It's not crazy to think Shanahan could be on the hot seat.

Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 9

Daniel Jeremiah identifies five enticing battles to follow in Week 9, including Eli Manning vs. Dick LeBeau. **More ...**

2. Dallas Cowboys: Close losses against quality opponents don't count in the standings. The Cowboys need to win one of these wacky games, and a win on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons would help (I think they will do it).

1. Philadelphia Eagles: The Eaglesmatchup against the New Orleans Saints has to be one of the most fascinating games ever between a 3-4 team and a 2-5 team in NFL history. I've given up on the Saints as a legitimate threat. The same will be true of the Eagles if they lose this game.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.