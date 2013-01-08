Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars have brief Twitter beef

The Dallas Cowboyssent out a now-deleted tweet after someone mentioned Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers report in six weeks.
That obviously caught the attention of the Dallas Stars, who didn't back down from a Twitter beef.
Some poor Cowboys public-relations staffer probably had been encouraged to tweet more and engage fans -- and got carried away. Now he or she will be lectured on the perils of social media and what is and isn't appropriate.
Too bad. Petty Twitter bickering between professional sports franchises located in the same city can't be a bad thing.