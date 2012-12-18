Dallas Cowboys ban Josh Brent from sideline

The situation is tricky for Dallas. Brent made a mistake that resulted in a death. Drunk driving is not acceptable, but the accident was not intentional. The team and Brent's teammates can't be expected to just turn their backs on him. Even Brown's mother has backed Brent. The decision is for the best. His public presence brings unwanted attention. But Brent will (and should) continue to be supported by those close to him - which includes much of the organization.