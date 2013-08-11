Dallas Clark, Baltimore Ravens agree to contract

The Baltimore Ravenssigned veteran Brandon Stokley to a one-year contract Sunday. The next step was reuniting the slot receiver with a former teammate.
It earlier was reported that the Ravens and the veteran tight end had expressed mutual interest in a contract, according to The Baltimore Sun.
It's no surprise that the 34-year-old had been shunned on the open market after catching 47 passes for 435 yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. Clark always has been more slot receiver than traditional tight end. Now that he's no longer capable of consistently getting open down the seam, his value is limited.
With Dennis Pitta lost for the season and Ed Dickson battling a hamstring injury, though, the Ravens are desperate for reliable pass catchers capable of bailing out Joe Flacco on key third downs. Whether Clark still can fill that bill remains to be seen.