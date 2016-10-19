Dak Prescott chooses granny over late-night stardom

First it was Yeezy. Now it's Hollywood and supplemental riches. There is nothing on this planet that can distract the wise and infallible Dak Prescott.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback passed both on the opportunity to appear on a late-night television talk show and cash in on an overseas endorsement appearance during the Dallas bye week. Instead, Prescott opted to fly back to Louisiana and spend time with his grandmother.
What a dude!
"It's football and family," Prescott explained. "That's what I focus on. If I have time to get away and spend time with my family that I'm not going to get to do for awhile that I haven't done for a while. I'm going to take advantage of it. It's more important to me to spend time with my family than go with those deals.
"One of them was a late night show with somebody. Another one was out of country and that was definitely no. Those deals will be there. If they really want it bad enough, they will find a way."
If they really want it bad enough, they will find a way! The kid's got the world in the palm of his turnover-averse right hand.