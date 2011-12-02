Daily car rides with Rivers made believer of Bolts backup

The Chargers are tumbling, but that hasn't prevented the growth of a lovely friendship between a quarterback and his backup.
Some days Philip drives. Some days Billy.
"When he's driven, we've sat and talked in my driveway for quite a while, talking football and talking about the game (just played)," Volek told The San Diego Union-Tribune.
"People ought to be able to see what he's like, need to know how bad he wants to win. I wish they could be a fly on the wall and hear the words that come out of his mouth. Maybe then they'd really know how much he cares. They'd get him. They'd see."
Carpooling did this.