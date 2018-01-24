DaeSean Hamilton leads standouts from Senior Bowl Day 2

Published: Jan 24, 2018 at 10:50 AM

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 2 of Reese's Senior Bowl practice.

NFL Network will have live coverage of Senior Bowl practices beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, as well as exclusive coverage of the game on Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click through the tabs above to see standouts from each day of practice.

  1. Penn State WR DaeSean Hamilton has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the first couple days of practice here at the Senior Bowl. He's probably the best route runner of the receivers in Mobile. His timing, patience and ability to change gears has been outstanding.

Hamilton has an opportunity to make a jump up the board, kind of like Zay Jones did at the Senior Bowl last year before he became a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. -- Bucky Brooks

  1. Speaking of receivers ... there's a buzz building for Oklahoma State's James Washington. Scouts I've talked to have been happy with what they've seen from him. He was ultra-productive during his college career, and it's easy to see why. He doesn't have great size, but he has tremendous speed. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. Washington State QB Luke Falk and Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta didn't come into the week garnering the type of buzz that fellow QBs Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen continue to receive, but they've both really helped themselves at practice. Falk has put together a couple nice days here, showing excellent anticipation and timing. I'm anxious to do more film work on Lauletta. He doesn't wow you with his skill set, but every time you look up, he's completing a pass. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. UCF TE Jordan Akins had the catch of the day on Wednesday with a stunning one-handed grab. He's been really intriguing. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport stood out to me on Wednesday. I noticed he was more comfortable in a two-point stance in team drills than he was in a three-point stance in one-on-one drills. He was routinely late off the ball in one-on-ones, but when he stood up in the team drills, he made some plays. It was an up and down day for him, and at least one league executive considers him the most polarizing prospect in the entire draft. -- Daniel Jeremiah

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter *@MoveTheSticks.*

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More