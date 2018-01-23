Baker Mayfield shines brightest on Senior Bowl Day 1

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 1 of the Reese's Senior Bowl practice.

NFL Network will have live coverage of Reese's Senior Bowl practices beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as exclusive coverage of the game on Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

1. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield continues to show people that when it comes to timing, touch and anticipation, he has all the stuff. That's where he separates himself from other QBs. He hit a couple skinny posts where he threw the ball well before the receiver broke and the pass was right on the money.

He was the last Senior Bowl participant to arrive here in Mobile, getting into town on Tuesday afternoon before heading over to practice, and he showed once again that he's a gamer. His competitiveness shines in settings like this one.

The big thing to watch with Mayfield will continue to be what he does off the field. Can he convince people that he be the CEO of the program? Interviews with NFL teams will be a big deal for him this week. -- Bucky Brooks

2. Iowa State WR Allen Lazard caught my eye. I like the way he snatched the ball in traffic. He has a great combination of height, weight and speed, which could make him a very intriguing prospect for NFL teams looking to add another weapon to the passing game. -- Bucky Brooks

3. Dubuque CB Michael Joseph is a player to get to know. He was excellent on Tuesday. The Senior Bowl is a huge opportunity for players like Joseph, who are coming from the lower ranks, to show they can compete against top talent, and he took full advantage of that chance. He played the deep ball well, and did a nice job covering Miami WR Braxton Berrios underneath. I haven't studied Joseph on tape yet, so I'm looking forward to watching him. -- Daniel Jeremiah

4. Two interior D-linemen from the North squad jumped out to me on Tuesday. Nathan Shepherd from Fort Hays State was outstanding in one-on-ones. He had some clean wins. He's explosive. Stanford's Harrison Phillips wants to show everyone down here that he's more athletic than he's given credit for, and he's off to a fine start in that regard.

5. Will Hernandez, the guard from UTEP, had a really good day. He's a strong, physical guy who's built for the run game, and that's where he excels. I was pleasantly surprised with how well he held up in pass protection, though. He's in the mix to be a Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3) and he certainly didn't hurt himself on Tuesday. -- Daniel Jeremiah

