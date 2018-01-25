Senior Bowl Day 3 standouts: Marcus Davenport breaks through

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 3 of Reese's Senior Bowl practice.

1. Thursday's practice was the coming out party for UTSA DE Marcus Davenport. The South team couldn't block him. I thought he was thinking a little bit too much and struggling to get off the ball earlier in the week, but he got after it on Thursday. He was all over the place. He's not a finished product yet, but he finally showed what he's capable of, which was good to see. I'm very intrigued by his potential, as you can see in my top-50 rankings. -- Daniel Jeremiah

2. Miami's Braxton Berrios showed me he's the ultimate slot receiver. While he's a little undersized, he has exceptional short-area quickness and burst. He has a knack for getting open. He's fearless over the middle of the field, and you see that in drills. In the right system, he could be a headache because he has enough stop-start quickness and savvy to be a tough matchup for nickel corners.

I think he's a more explosive version of Cole Beasley. -- Bucky Brooks

3. Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage had an outstanding practice Thursday, especially in one-on-one pass routes. He was explosive. He's everything you want in terms of size, speed and being able to help in the passing game. The game on Saturday will be big for him to show if he can be a little more physical. -- Daniel Jeremiah

4. South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard had a great day. He reminds me of Jaguars OLB Telvin Smith. They have a similar build and speed. Leonard was great in coverage on Thursday. I think he's a third-round type guy. He's had a good week. -- Daniel Jeremiah

5. I continue to be impressed by BYU LB Fred Warner. For a guy who's 6-foot-3 1/2 and 235 pounds, I thought he changed directions really well. He has some versality -- he could play inside or he could stand up outside. He's a good athlete. -- Daniel Jeremiah

