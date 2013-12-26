Da'Quan Bowers put on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that the third-year defensive end has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
Bowers was shelved with the knee injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams. He finished the year with just seven total tackles and one sack in 13 appearances, far from his lofty offseason goals.
"I'm looking to be dominant," Bowers said in June. "Anything less than double-digit sacks is a failure for the season."
Bowers has struggled to stay healthy during his career, but his play never has been anything more than streaky. Where fellow lineman Gerald McCoy has pieced together a Pro Bowl-worthy season, Tampa hasn't seen the production it hoped for from Bowers, who might be on the bubble heading into next season.
