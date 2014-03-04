D'Qwell Jackson to pick Broncos, Titans, 'Fins or Colts?

Free-agent linebacker D'Qwell Jackson has been racking up frequent-flier miles since his release from the Cleveland Browns last week.
Having already visited the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos, Jackson will meet with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, a source who has spoken with the linebacker told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.
Rapoport previously reported that Jackson had five visits scheduled, which means there are more in the pipeline. Sources informed of the linebacker's plans told Rapoport on Tuesday that the next team on the docket is the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins are interesting suitors, as their pursuit signals a dissatisfaction with Philip Wheeler and Dannell Ellerbe -- two of former general manager Jeff Ireland's big-ticket purchases during last offseason's shopping spree.
Since the coaching staff reportedly noticed that a complacency set in with Wheeler last season, we suspect he would be the odd man out, with Ellerbe kicking outside in the event that the Dolphins acquire Jackson.
UPDATE: Jackson's tour will end at Indianapolis. According to The Miami Herald, the linebacker plans to choose from among the Titans, Broncos, Dolphins and Colts for his next team.
