D'Qwell Jackson schedules visits with Broncos, Titans

Free agent D'Qwell Jackson's phone apparently has been on a constant vibrate since the Cleveland Brownsreleased the linebacker Wednesday.
A person informed of Jackson's plans tells NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the eight-year veteran already has scheduled visits with five teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports first reported the weekend meetings in Tennessee and Denver.
The Titans' interest comes as no surprise. New defensive coordinator Ray Horton coached Jackson in Cleveland last season.
This fit makes a lot of sense, as middle linebackers Wesley Woodyard and Paris Lenon are set to hit the open market. Jackson would be an instant upgrade for Jack Del Rio's front seven.
Because he was released prior to the 2014 league year, Jackson does not have to wait for the March 11 onset of free agency to choose his new team.
