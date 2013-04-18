D'Qwell Jackson ready to blitz Cleveland Browns' rivals

The Cleveland Browns tied for No. 11 in the NFL with 38 sacks in 2012. Linebacker D'Qwell Jackson wants and expects more in 2013.
"I watch all the top defenses," Jackson said Wednesday, the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich reported. "Baltimore, Pittsburgh, they get after people, and that's what Ray (Horton) brings here. Baltimore has been highly successful with their cross-dog, sending the two inside linebackers on stunts, and we run a ton of it.
"It's going to be good to finally get after Baltimore and Pittsburgh and actually give them a little dose of their own medicine."
The Browns will run a multifaceted 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ray Horton. The goal is to put massive amounts of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Jackson sounds giddy already.
"Thus far, I haven't been in a defense where it's an aggressive, attack-style defense," said Jackson, The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reported Wednesday. "I'm excited to see how I react to it, let alone the guys around me. It gives everyone a chance to be a playmaker from the strong safety to the outside linebackers. In this defense, he gives everyone an opportunity to either rush, cover or make big-play opportunities.
"I'm going to have a lot more opportunities to blitz. I won't be stationary. ... We have a lot of different fronts, so it won't be one look all the time. We've got a lot of movement and it's harder for an offense to hit a moving target, (unlike) in years past, where you just stand there all day and feel like you don't make plays and get blocked all the way down the field."
That's not exactly a glowing appraisal of former defensive coordinator Dick Jauron. And it's easy to say that now during offseason workouts. Horton has a strong resume, but we'll see if he continues to pin the ears back if the Browns get hurt while blitzing. Schemes only can take you as far as individual talent allows, and the Browns could use more pass rushers.