D.J. Williams tweets out Broncos' playbook

Facing a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test, Williams must now answer to Jack Del Rio & Co. for tweeting out a photo of the team's defensive playbook on his iPad, according to TheBigLead.com.
After telling his 10,000 Twitter followers he's learning a "new position," Williams gave the general public a chance to learn along with him.
Thanks to this savvy veteran, any lingering mystery attached to Denver's "Pro Near I" front has been shattered completely. That particular play is clearly visible on the typically top-secret blueprint Williams made available to thousands. Same goes for "Z Motion to Far I" and "U3 to Trips Slot." The cat -- totally out of the bag.
(While we're at it: The pencil, the shiny red sharpener, the notecards -- really?)
Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2004, dropped a follow-up tweet with a message to readers: "Dear fans: My post about learning a new position and the fact that our playbooks are now iPad was all for you. I realize fans like to know what's going on with their teams and fav player."