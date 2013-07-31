D.J. Williams suffers calf strain at Chicago Bears camp

Nine-year veteran D.J. Williams left Wednesday's practice with a calf strain, per our NFL Network crew on the scene. The Bears signed Williams in March to replace the departed Brian Urlacher in the middle of the team's storied defense.
He's a patch for 2013, but Williams graded out as a solid defender against the run and pass by Pro Football Focus last season, despite appearing in only seven games.
With Williams sidelined, the Bears will look toward rookie Jon Bostic -- who's practiced almost exclusively in the middle with the second team -- to push for first-team duties. Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker in May labeled it an open competition between Bostic and Williams. Rookie Khaseem Greene is another candidate for snaps if the Bears remain short-handed.