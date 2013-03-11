D.J. Williams released by Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams was one of the obvious choices for Around the League's AFC veterans on the roster bubble. On the wrong side of 30 and scheduled to make $6 million, Williams had no chance of staying in Denver after a pair of suspensions in 2012.
Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Chris Wesseling on the Broncos. **More ...**
A source tells NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the Broncosreleased Williams on Monday. Personnel czar John Elway was reportedly shopping Williams; it's no surprise that he came up empty.
The move won't change the Broncos' plans at linebacker. Williams had lost his starting job last season, and Jack Del Rio's unit was still among the league's stingiest in the final three months of the season.
Selected in the first round of the 2004 draft, Williams had been tied with Champ Bailey for the longest-running service time on the Broncos.
Now that he's free to sign elsewhere, Williams could find interest from former coaches Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak, and Mike Nolan with the Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. If he wants to return to his West Coast roots, he would also make for a low-cost veteran addition on an Oakland Raiders team trying to spend more intelligently this offseason.