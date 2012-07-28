D.J. Williams, Packers tight end, opts to wrestle cows

In the lead up to the 2011 NFL Draft, NFLDraftScout.com's scouting report on Arkansas tight end and John Mackey Award winner D.J. Williams described his blocking style as "pesky." If they could read, cows in Arkansas would be nodding in agreement.
On Friday, the Green Bay Packers tight end told reporters that he wrestled cows during the offseason as an entertaining way to improve his strength and, of course, impress the ladies.
"That works out real good, especially if you get them with the baby calf; they're really aggressive," Williams said, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "That really helped. It starts out as cow-tipping but once they start charging, you have to go to defense mode.
"I guess it's three things: for a good time, for football, obviously, and it's a good way to impress a girl. It's very impressive. Usually, you say, 'Let's go cow tipping,' and they feel it's a good rush when the cows start chasing you and stuff. They think it's to impress them, but I'm really working on my football stuff at the same time. Two birds, one stone."
The No. 4 tight end behind Jermichael Finley, Tom Crabtree and Andrew Quarless, Williams' versatility and athleticism had him dressed for an impressive 13 games last season. According to official playing-time documents, Williams played in just less than 10 percent of the Packers' 1,033 offensive snaps, catching two passes for 13 yards. Building strength could help Williams not only see the field more in 2012, but the tight end also could see more opportunities in the passing game.