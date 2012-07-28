D.J. Williams, Packers tight end, opts to wrestle cows

The No. 4 tight end behind Jermichael Finley, Tom Crabtree and Andrew Quarless, Williams' versatility and athleticism had him dressed for an impressive 13 games last season. According to official playing-time documents, Williams played in just less than 10 percent of the Packers' 1,033 offensive snaps, catching two passes for 13 yards. Building strength could help Williams not only see the field more in 2012, but the tight end also could see more opportunities in the passing game.