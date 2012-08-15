D.J. Williams convicted of driving while ability-impaired

DENVER -- Jurors convicted Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams on Wednesday of driving while ability-impaired, casting further doubt on the star tackler's playing time this season.
Williams was charged with driving under the influence, but the jury returned the conviction on a lesser charge after a trial that lasted less than a day.
He was also convicted of driving without headlights, the offense that prompted police to stop him near downtown Denver about 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2010.
Williams, a defensive force for the Broncos, already is facing a six-game suspension in a separate case for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
He left court Wednesday with his attorney without commenting. He could be sentenced in six weeks, although it's not clear how much jail time, if any, he might serve.
Williams is currently scheduled to be reinstated for the Broncos' Oct. 28 game against the New Orleans Saints, although NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could punish him further for this conviction.
"It will be reviewed under our policies," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said.
The Broncos said the team was aware of the situation, and it will be subject to review under the NFL's policies.
Prosecutors said Williams failed roadside sobriety tests during his traffic stop and refused to take a blood test to determine his possible alcohol level. He was taken to a detox facility.
