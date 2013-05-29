D.J. Hayden, Raiders' first-round pick, out of hospital

This comes one day after news surfaced, via NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, that Hayden had undergone a procedure late last week to remove scar tissue from his abdominal region. Although Raiders coach Dennis Allen said it couldn't be ruled out that the abdominal issue had any connection with the near-fatal, practice-field heart injury Hayden suffered last November, the coach said he has "no worries" the cornerback will be back for training camp in July.