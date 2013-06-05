D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers reach $11.4M contract

The San Diego Chargers drafted D.J. Fluker No. 11 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft with the expectation that he'll be a bedrock for their offensive line for years to come. The team didn't waste any time getting him under contract.
Draft signings
NFL.com's Kimberly Jones reported Wednesday that Fluker's contract with the Chargersis worth $11.4 million over four years. The deal includes a $6.6 million signing bonus. Ezekial Ansah, taken fifth overall by the Detroit Lions, signed weeks ago. But Fluker's deal indicates that we could see more movement soon on rookies taken in the top-15 picks.
Fluker's selection was a clear "need" pick by a Chargers team with a barely functioning offensive line. Right tackles who are known for run blocking rarely are drafted so high. The team is hoping that Fluker's nastiness rubs off on the rest of his offensive line teammates.