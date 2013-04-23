D.J. Fluker's Twitter account was hacked, agent claims

A statement posted on Alabama offensive tackle D.J. Fluker's Twitter account early Tuesday morning came out of nowhere. It couldn't have been more poorly timed, as Fluker prepares for the biggest week of his life with the 2013 NFL Draft only two days away.
"Yea I took $ n college so wat. I did wat i had to do," Fluker wrote. "Agents was tryin to pimp me so I pimped them. Cast da 1st stone."
The tweet since has been deleted. In fact, Fluker's entire Twitter account has been deactivated, but a screenshot of the tweet can be seen here. As you might imagine, Fluker's representation went into damage control mode right away.
Frankly, we're not sure what else to say here. "We've been hacked!" is the cry of every person who writes something unfortunate on Twitter, and it's not the most credible excuse. Fluker's tweet seems to have come out of nowhere, but we probably haven't heard the last of this story.
UPDATE: Fluker's agent told AL.com's Don Kausler Jr. that his camp knows who's responsible for hacking Fluker's Twitter account.
"We know who did this," Gilmore said. "This is totally fiction, but I'm waiting to get some proof. I've been on the phone with Twitter. ... I'll tell you, of course, this wasn't him. It was bull----, and it's a shame. And anyone who believes it was him and wants to believe the worst, you go ahead and do it."