D.J. Fluker out for San Diego Chargers vs. Titans

The San Diego Chargers' offensive line was staring at a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans' front four. That matchup is getting a bit tougher.
Chargers rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker suffered a concussion in practice this week after colliding with a teammate and will miss Sunday's game, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. U-T San Diego originally reported the news.
Fluker was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
The loss is especially injurious to the Chargers' prospects of running the ball against a stingy Titans front. We should expect to see Philip Rivers working the new quick-trigger offense similar to how the Chargers attacked the Philadelphia Eagleslast week.
Second-year pro Michael Harris is expected to replace Fluker. Harris started in nine games last season on the left side of the Chargers' line.
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