D.J. Fluker: I didn't take money while at Alabama

D.J. Fluker told reporters at a pre-draft event Wednesday in New York that he didn't take money during his time at Alabama and didn't recently send a tweet that bragged of him taking cash while in college.
Fluker's agent, Deryk Gilmore, previously said the offensive tackle's Twitter account was hacked and deactivated afterward. Fluker backed that assertion in his first public comments since the tweet was posted, and he believes NFL teams aren't concerned about it.
"They know it's not me," Fluker said at the NFL's Heads Up Football announcement at Chelsea Waterside Park. "Look at my Twitter, it's all ... motivational tweets."
"I'm not really worried about it," he said. "At the end of the day, it wasn't me."
According to Fluker, his Twitter account will remain down until after the draft. He also said his agents are trying to find out who hacked into his account and posted this tweet: "Yea I took $ n college so wat. I did wat i had to do. Agents was tryin to pimp me so I pimped them. Cast da 1st stone."
The "hacked" excuse always is convenient, but it doesn't make a ton of sense to post that on the eve of the NFL draft. It's an unwelcome distraction for Fluker, who just two minutes and numerous pointed queries into his media session had to plead with reporters for football-related questions.