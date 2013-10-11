D.J. Fluker hurt himself on body slam in Chargers game

D.J. Fluker's body slam heard around the world came with a price. The San Diego Chargers offensive tackle missed practice Thursday with a calf injury he says he suffered while throwing Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore to the ground last Monday night.
"I felt it then," Fluker told U-T San Diego. "A couple plays later, that's when I really felt it late third quarter."
Fluker was asked if the now famous play was worth it.
"It wasn't worth the injury," Fluker said. "It was worth the play. ... As an offensive lineman, I'm taught to finish, finish, finish."
Fluker's finish cost his team yards because he was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play. But the Chargers wound up scoring on the drive, and the play instantly became an Internet sensation. Fluker's teammates also have enjoyed watching it on film this week.
"They were excited," Fluker said. "They were like, 'Man, I've never seen anything like that before.' But I was worried about the consequences of the play."
It sounds like Fluker has a solid chance to play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice as a limited participant Friday.
