Cutler will set down playbook to build a crib this summer

We kick off your week with the latest chapter in a modern fairytale: Jay Cutler, the Chicago Bears quarterback, and Kristin Cavallari, the mid-tier reality TV star, are expecting.
"We are thrilled to announce we are expecting our first child together," they told People magazine. "It's an amazing time in our life and we can't wait to meet the new addition to our growing family."
(People magazine used the "they" designation there. Just imagine Jay and Kristin reading the statement in unison, giggle fits causing them to start over six times as the reporter from People wonders how this happened to her.)
Cutler, 28, and Cavallari, 25, broke off their engagement in July, sending shock waves through ... well, they just broke up. The pair reconciled late last year.
Oddly, Cutler took to Twitter on Monday to clear the air on the couple's breakup. He then proceeded to take aim at Internet trolls.
"We don't usually comment on our relationship but for the record I never broke up with Kristin," he tweeted. "Its unfortunate some people are saying hurtful things during such a joyous moment in our life."
Come on, you guys. Be nice!