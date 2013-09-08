Cutler's pass to Marshall leads Bears past Bengals

CHICAGO -- Jay Cutler passed to Brandon Marshall for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping the Chicago Bears rally for a 24-21 victory over the sloppy Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and giving Marc Trestman a victory in his coaching debut.
It wasn't quite the display the Bears were looking for after making some big changes in the offseason. But it was good enough.
The Bengals led by 11 in the third quarter and were up 21-17 early in the fourth when Tim Jennings jarred the ball from Mohamed Sanu following a reception and made the recovery.
Chicago took over at its 19 and got an 8-yard run from Matt Forte on fourth-and-inches at the Bengals 27 to keep the drive going. Cutler then found Marshall in the front corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown, giving Chicago a 24-21 lead with 7:58 remaining.
