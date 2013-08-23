Cutler, Forte lead Bears over Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jay Cutler led five first-half scoring drives, Matt Forte gained 109 yards from scrimmage and the Chicago Bears beat the Oakland Raiders in the penultimate dress rehearsal for the regular season with a 34-26 victory on Friday night.
Cutler and Forte connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass, former Raiders running back Michael Bush added a pair of touchdown runs and Alshon Jeffery caught seven passes for 77 yards as the Bears (2-1) broke out to a 27-0 lead in the first half.
A week after falling behind 23-0 in the first half against New Orleans, the Raiders (1-2) looked equally inept at the start against the Bears before backup quarterback Terrelle Pryor provided a spark with a touchdown run and touchdown pass in the third quarter.
