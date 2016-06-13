Curley Johnson, Jets punter for Super Bowl-winning team, dies

NEW YORK -- Curley Johnson, who punted for the New York Jets in their Super Bowl victory in 1969, has died. He was 80.
The team announced that Johnson died at his home in Granbury, Texas, on Sunday, a day after celebrating his 61st wedding anniversary with his wife, Janet.
He set the franchise mark with a gross punting average of 45.3 yards, which lasted until Robert Malone broke it in 2012 at 45.8. Ryan Quigley topped Malone's record two years later with a 45.9 average.
Johnson averaged 42.3 yards on punts in his career. He also rushed 64 times for 209 yards and a touchdown, and caught 32 passes for 370 yards and three TDs.
Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press