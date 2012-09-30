Cundiff kicks Redskins past Bucs after early misses

TAMPA, Fla. -- Billy Cundiff redeemed himself for a poor day of kicking, booting a 41-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to give the Washington Redskins a 24-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Cundiff missed three earlier attempts, including a 31-yarder that would have put the Redskins (2-2) up by two scores early in the fourth quarter. He also missed twice in the first half, but he was on the money after Robert Griffin III marched his team into position for the winning score.
Tampa Bay (1-3) wiped out an 18-point deficit to go ahead 22-21 on Connor Barth's third field goal, a 47-yarder with 1:42 remaining.
But Griffin wasn't finished. He completed three consecutive passes to move the Redskins from their own 20 to the Buccaneers' 41, then ran for 15 yards to the 26. Two plays, Cundiff kicked the winner.
