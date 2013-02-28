Cullen Jenkins to meet with New York Giants on Friday

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins has a head start on the free-agent market after getting cut last week. He's using his time wisely.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the New York Giants will meet with Jenkins on Friday. Mr. Rap Sheet expects more visits by Jenkins to other teams.
Ranked No. 76 on our Top 2013 free-agents list, Jenkins figures to help teams as a rotational lineman. He can play in a 4-3 defense or in a 3-4. The top of the defensive tackle market isn't great after the Miami Dolphins' Randy Starks. Richard Seymour, Desmond Bryant and Jason Jones also should get interest.