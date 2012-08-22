Cullen Jenkins moves on from sideline tiff with Reid

Cullen Jenkins found himself in the 24-hour news cycle this week when his sideline yelling match with Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid was captured by cameras during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" telecast.
Reid brushed off the argument as a product of his redhead temper, and Jenkins was asked Wednesday if Reid singled him out because he's considered to be the Eagles' leader on defense.
Instant Debate: Philly's biggest fear
Can the Eagles make the playoffs if Michael Vick isn't healthy for the entire season? Our analysts share their thoughts. **More ...**
"I think it was more because I'm black," Jenkins replied, via The Associated Press.
Don't worry, Jenkins was just joking. He kidded again that the two only were yelling because of the noise at Gillette Stadium. Finally, he explained his feelings on the very well-publicized "conversation."
"In the end it turns out to be a distraction, it doesn't prove anything," he said. "It turns out to be something that now they're talking about on TV, or a distraction toward the team or more rumors about what is or what isn't going on here. That's not what you strive to do or that's not what you want."
As Jenkins said, there's no need to read too much into an animated sideline discussion. Emotional exchanges happen often in football, at every level of the game. But it sure was fun to watch.