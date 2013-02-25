Cullen Jenkins, Mike Patterson released by Eagles

"I want to thank the fans for all of their support over eight years in Philadelphia," the statement read. "It is never easy to say goodbye to a fan base that supported me no matter what. My goal was to come to work every day to try and make the Philadelphia Eagles the best organization we could be. The Eagles' organization has treated me and my family with nothing but respect since the day I was drafted and I wish Mr. Lurie, Howie, the new coaches and all of my teammates all the best going forward. I will miss them all and I will always have a place in my heart for the Eagles and for the city of Philadelphia."