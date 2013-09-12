Cullen Jenkins fires back at Jerry Jones over injury barb

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got away with one this week when he accused the New York Giants of cheating.
According to Jones, it was "so obvious it was funny" that Giants defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins and linebacker Dan Connor were faking injuries to slow the Cowboys' hurry-up offense late in the second quarter.
If Connor's neck injury was an act, he gets credit for committing to his role. The Giants placed Connor on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.
"I don't know what he saw. I'm not sure," Jenkins said, via the New York Daily News. "Maybe he should get his son-in-law to clean his glasses to see what's going on out there."
