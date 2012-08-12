Cruz: Replacement referee's error was 'mind-boggling'

The high scrunity of NFL replacement officials continues, this time via New York Giants star Victor Cruz.
The wide receiver told The New York Times he noticed officials were flustered during the Giants' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.
Cruz called attention to one miscue in which teammate Jayron Hosley was called for holding on a play during which he was the punt returner.
"That was probably the most mind-boggling one to me," Cruz said. "I'm a little concerned because we want to make sure we're getting the best referees we can. I actually overheard one of the refs saying he only refereed glorified high school games, which I don't even know what that means."
Cruz said he looks forward to labor peace for the regular officials.
"That will probably be the first time I'll be happy to see a ref I saw from last year," Cruz said. "I'm going to shake his hand and say, 'Thank you for coming back.' "
The receiver's comments feed into the notion that the replacement officials hired by the NFL are overmatched. At this point, the league has to be holding its breath each time a crew takes the field.