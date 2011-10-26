Cowher to Dolphins? Both parties should tread carefully

When things go the way they have in Miami, that's when agents and club representatives start dialogue with "people close to" their target. It's the safe, organizational play if you know there is going to be a coaching change. You take the temperature to see not only if prospects are interested but also if those candidates would want to make other organizational changes, such as fire the GM, clear out the entire staff and who his replacements might be. Then the organization has to decide if it's willing to do that.