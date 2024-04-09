Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb brushes off holdout rumors: 'I'll be in Dallas'

As rumors swirl regarding a potential CeeDee Lamb holdout, the wide receiver doesn't sound like a player fretting about his future.
In a conversation with TMZ, the Cowboys wide receiver said he's just going through a typical offseason.
"Relaxing, chilling, working out, of course," he said, via the team's official website.
Lamb enters the fifth year of his rookie contract, set to earn $17.991 million in 2024. He's in line for a massive contract extension. With Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase also seeking new deals, we could see an elongated negotiating period as the trio jostles for bargaining leverage.
Recent reports suggested that Lamb could hold out if he doesn't get a new deal. The Cowboys start voluntary offseason workouts next week, on April 15. Their first mandatory workouts -- subject to fines for skipping -- are June 4-6.
Lamb said his focus now is simply continuing to help the Cowboys' chase a championship. He added that he plans to be in Dallas this season.
"Winning -- I'm looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing," he said. "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"
If he skips the start of offseason workouts, it would be a passive stance given their voluntary nature. When on-field workouts begin and mandatory minicamp arrives, his choices will carry more weight.
When it comes to training camp in July, if a deal isn't struck, Lamb could stage a hold-in, a play becoming more popular with top-tier stars as it avoids potential fines but also curtails possible injury while sides negotiate.
Both Lamb and the Cowboys have consistently said they want to remain married for the long haul. Now, they have to figure out the dollars and cents to make that happen.