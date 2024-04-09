Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb brushes off holdout rumors: 'I'll be in Dallas'

Recent reports suggested that Lamb could hold out if he doesn't get a new deal. The Cowboys start voluntary offseason workouts next week, on April 15. Their first mandatory workouts -- subject to fines for skipping -- are June 4-6.

Lamb said his focus now is simply continuing to help the Cowboys' chase a championship. He added that he plans to be in Dallas this season.

"Winning -- I'm looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing," he said. "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"

If he skips the start of offseason workouts, it would be a passive stance given their voluntary nature. When on-field workouts begin and mandatory minicamp arrives, his choices will carry more weight.

When it comes to training camp in July, if a deal isn't struck, Lamb could stage a hold-in, a play becoming more popular with top-tier stars as it avoids potential fines but also curtails possible injury while sides negotiate.