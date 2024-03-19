 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

Published: Mar 19, 2024 at 08:27 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

First, Leighton Vander Esch said his emotional goodbye to Dallas Cowboys fans. Then it was Tyron Smith's turn.

Smith, 33, signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets in free agency last week. He'd spent his first 13 seasons with the Cowboys as a fixture at left tackle. On Monday, he reached out to the only fans he's known as an NFL player to bid farewell, writing an open letter on Instagram to express his gratitude.

"Cowboy Nation," Smith wrote, "Humbly, I don't even know where to begin. ... Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It's been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but, Cowboy Nation, you have been here through it all."

Related Links

In the short statement, Smith didn't single out any one person but did thank the Jones family for his time there.

"To the Jones family, thank you for the amazing opportunity to play for the Cowboys and the life changing experience that my family and I will forever be grateful for," Smith said. "I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium or the roar of the crowd after a big play."

Smith started 161 games for the Cowboys, being named to eight Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He'll now go on to block for Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, but part of Smith's heart remains in Dallas.

Smith wrote: "Cowboy Nation -- thank you for everything. While I'm excited for this next chapter of my football career, part of my heart will forever be left in Texas."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions

Joining "The NFL Report," Jason Licht reviews a busy offseason in Tampa that saw many returning players, but the Buccaneers GM says they aren't finished maintaining the roster.
news

Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is on the mend after his rookie season was cut short by injury, saying he's had a "great recovery" and that he feels "back and ready."
news

New Dolphins pass rusher Shaq Barrett aims to make Buccaneers 'mad they let me go' 

Having stayed in Florida by signing with the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Shaq Barrett is now set to prove he's got a full tank left, along with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regret releasing him.
news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.
news

Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed running back Rico Dowdle, his agency announced on Monday. 
news

Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

Kyle Pitts isn't changing his number, but Kirk Cousins is. The new Falcons quarterback will wear No. 18 in Atlanta, the team announced on Monday.
news

Saints expected to sign pass rusher Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Commanders and 49ers pass rusher Chase Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Cardinals unveil luxury seating for State Farm Stadium for 2024 season 

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will provide six different type of luxury seat offerings in the  ground level of the football field, the team announced on Monday.
news

Niners to forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick as result of administrative payroll accounting errors

A league review has the San Francisco 49ers having administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year and ensuing action by the NFL will effect the club's next two drafts as a result, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.