Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

In the short statement, Smith didn't single out any one person but did thank the Jones family for his time there.

"To the Jones family, thank you for the amazing opportunity to play for the Cowboys and the life changing experience that my family and I will forever be grateful for," Smith said. "I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium or the roar of the crowd after a big play."

Smith started 161 games for the Cowboys, being named to eight Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He'll now go on to block for Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, but part of Smith's heart remains in Dallas.