Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

First, Leighton Vander Esch said his emotional goodbye to Dallas Cowboys fans. Then it was Tyron Smith's turn.
Smith, 33, signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets in free agency last week. He'd spent his first 13 seasons with the Cowboys as a fixture at left tackle. On Monday, he reached out to the only fans he's known as an NFL player to bid farewell, writing an open letter on Instagram to express his gratitude.
"Cowboy Nation," Smith wrote, "Humbly, I don't even know where to begin. ... Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It's been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but, Cowboy Nation, you have been here through it all."
In the short statement, Smith didn't single out any one person but did thank the Jones family for his time there.
"To the Jones family, thank you for the amazing opportunity to play for the Cowboys and the life changing experience that my family and I will forever be grateful for," Smith said. "I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium or the roar of the crowd after a big play."
Smith started 161 games for the Cowboys, being named to eight Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He'll now go on to block for Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, but part of Smith's heart remains in Dallas.
Smith wrote: "Cowboy Nation -- thank you for everything. While I'm excited for this next chapter of my football career, part of my heart will forever be left in Texas."