Around the League

Presented By

Cowboys undecided on DeMarcus Ware, Miles Austin

Published: Feb 19, 2014 at 06:50 AM

The Dallas Cowboys are believed to be close to $25 million above the NFL's projected salary cap.

The team obviously needs to make decisions on how to eliminate that bloat. Enter defensive end DeMarcus Ware and wide receiver Miles Austin, two well-paid veterans who have the potential to become cap casualties in Big D.

Ware and Austin have a combined cap number of $24.25 million. If the Cowboys cut ties with both players (Austin would have to be designated as a post-June 1 cut) they would save approximately $13 million this season. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has yet to make a decision on either player.

"We're still gathering all of our information and getting the lay of the land," Jones said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Obviously, DeMarcus had a hell of a career, but when we're in the cap situation that we're in and obviously counting as much as he is obviously you have to look at it along with several others."

Asked about Austin, Jones replied: "Great career and he has a big cap number, and we have to take a look at it."

It's important to separate the two players in this discussion. Austin has struggled to stay healthy and productive since signing a big contract in 2010. His release makes sense: Our own Gregg Rosenthal lists Austin at the top of the list of notable NFC players who are strong candidates to be released.

Ware doesn't show up anywhere on Rosenthal's list, and he would count as a much bigger surprise to be sent to the street. Ware is coming off the worst season of his career, but it's hard to imagine Jerry Jones cutting ties with one of his greatest draft day victories.

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys speculate on big names who could be cut, then talk offseason forecasts for the Packers and Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.