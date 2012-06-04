Cowboys turn down multiple trades for Mike Jenkins

The Dallas Cowboys insist that cornerback Mike Jenkins isn't on the trading block. Not everyone seems to believe them, but evidence that Jenkins really isn't going anywhere is mounting.
Len Pasquarelli of the Sports XChange reported Sunday, citing a Dallas source, that the Cowboys have "rebuffed" at least four teams that have inquired about Jenkins since the draft. The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are two known teams that have made offers for Jenkins, Pasquarelli wrote.
The Cowboys want at least three quality cornerbacks, and they apparently view Jenkins as being better than teammate Orlando Scandrick.
We've repeatedly read that the Cowboys won't get anything in return for Jenkins because he'll likely leave via free agency in 2013, but even that's not true. What they get is a year of service from him, and they could pick up a compensatory pick in 2014 when he departs.