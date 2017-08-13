Cowboys TE Rico Gathers makes case for roster spot

But Gathers has come a long way even without stepping onto the field in a game that counts. He's played in far more meaningful basketball games in the past two years than he has in football games, but here he is. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and has stuck with the Cowboys practice squad long enough to take a shot at earning a spot on this year's 53-man roster. Whether Gathers is fighting for rebounds or tussling for touchdowns, tenacity and a drive for excellence never eludes him.